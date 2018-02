Passenger Claims Southwest Booted Him For Speaking Arabic

Law360 (February 13, 2018, 11:25 PM EST) -- A California man hit Southwest Airlines Co. with a civil rights suit in federal court Tuesday claiming that he was removed from a flight for speaking Arabic, even though he wasn't doing anything wrong.



Khairuldeen Makhzoomi says he was speaking to his uncle in his native language before the April 2016 flight took off about a recent meeting with then-U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, when he was kicked off the plane and interrogated by the FBI. Many other passengers were speaking on their cell phones, but he was the...

