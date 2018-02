Cumulus Trustee Objects To Exec Bonus Payments

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. trustee for Cumulus Media Inc. on Tuesday objected to the radio giant's request that a New York bankruptcy court allow it to make performance bonus payments to employees, including a dozen top executives, saying there is too little information about who will receive the money or how much of a stretch the performance goals are.



After the court approved most of Cumulus’ proposed employee bonus plan, U.S. Trustee William Harrington objected to the remainder, saying it leaves a half-dozen beneficiaries unnamed and does not...

