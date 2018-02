Manafort And Gates Deserve Day In Court, Judge Says

Law360, Washington (February 14, 2018, 3:20 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Wednesday expressed impatience with snags in setting a trial date for President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort's former business partner Rick Gates III, and also the extent to which the criminal case has so far been kept under wraps.



U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson did not set a trial date during a status conference on Wednesday but said she wants to do so soon so the pair can have their day in court on charges that...

