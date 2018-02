7th Circ. Wants Extra Briefing On Fees In TCPA Cruise Deal

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 11:55 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday sharply questioned the ripeness of an appeal claiming that an award of attorneys’ fees in a $56 million-plus settlement of a Telephone Consumer Protection Act class action was potentially $3 million too high, and demanded supplemental briefing.



In Wednesday's oral arguments before U.S. Circuit Judges Frank Easterbrook and Ilana Rovner and U.S. District Judge William Griesbach, counsel for an objector, for the defendants and for the plaintiffs argued over the propriety of the award of at least $14.76 million and...

