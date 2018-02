Feds Want 11-Year Sentence For Armored Truck Fraudster

Law360 (February 14, 2018, 9:22 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors on Wednesday urged a Virginia federal judge to sentence the CEO of a now-defunct military contractor to more than 11 years in prison for providing faulty armored trucks under federal contracts, arguing the tough sentence is warranted since the fraud endangered lives of American soldiers.



The government argued that William R. Whyte, the former CEO of Armet Armored Vehicles Inc., admitted at trial he never intended to protect the military from roadside bombs and enemy gunfire by sufficiently armoring the vehicles. Therefore, a tough...

