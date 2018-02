Judge Accused Of $1.4M Fraud Knew What To Say: Feds

Law360, Chicago (February 14, 2018, 10:01 PM EST) -- A Chicago circuit court judge had been an attorney and realtor for years when she allegedly orchestrated a $1.4 million mortgage fraud scheme involving two homes she owned, prosecutors told an Illinois federal jury Wednesday.



So it’s tough to explain how incorrect income and liabilities ended up on Cook County Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien’s applications for a mortgage, refinancing and a commercial line of credit related to the properties, prosecutors said during closing arguments at the end of her fraud trial.



Judge O’Brien -- who had...

To view the full article, register now.