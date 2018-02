Strain Gets To Jailed NY Ex-Lobbyist As Testimony Ends

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:38 PM EST) -- Todd Howe, the lobbyist-turned-cooperator who was arrested during the time he testified against an ex-aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of bribery, shed tears on the witness stand Thursday morning before his tumultuous cross-examination ended with an admission that he doesn't know how many emails he has faked.



Howe, who was arrested a week ago after seemingly admitting to a violation of his cooperation agreement, is a key witness in the government's case against former Cuomo "right-hand man" Joe Percoco and three businessman on...

