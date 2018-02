7th Circ. Imposes Sanctions In 'Frivolous' Wage Suit Appeal

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:39 PM EST) -- A construction contractor appealing the loss of an employee wage suit was met with sanctions from the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday and a stern rebuke over practically every facet of the appeal, from its "naked assertions" to the flouting of local rules mandating supporting documentation.



The three-judge panel rebuked Master Hand Contractors Inc.'s failure to file basic supporting documents, including the lower court's findings of fact and conclusions of law and any other relevant opinions. That failure warranted summary affirmation of the $350,000 win of electrician...

