Northrop Grumman Gets Ex-Workers' ERISA Suit Trimmed

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 7:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday trimmed most of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act claims brought by ex-workers against Northrop Grumman Corp. over allegedly excessive pension fund fees, agreeing with Northrop that it didn't have a fiduciary duty as it wasn't named in the fund's governing agreements.



However, U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. refused to toss breach of fiduciary duty allegations against 21 individual Northrop officers who served on committees overseeing the Northrop Grumman Savings Plan. He said in the order that the former...

To view the full article, register now.