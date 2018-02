Uber Drivers Win Class Cert. In Fair-Share Pay Suit

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday certified a nationwide class of Uber drivers alleging the company’s upfront pricing model denies them their fair share of riders’ payments, a week after he described the suit as a “classic case of a class action” based on a form contract.



U.S. District Judge William Alsup’s order, which the workers’ attorney said should be unsealed Friday afternoon, lets a class of as many as 9,197 drivers pursue allegations the company shorts drivers by paying them based on the actual distance...

