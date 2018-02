AT&T Takes Unusual Step In Seeking Delrahim Testimony

Law360 (February 15, 2018, 9:12 PM EST) -- AT&T Inc.’s bid to have Makan Delrahim, head of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, testify in the case challenging its planned purchase of Time Warner Inc., could help the company argue that the challenge was politically motivated, but it may not be easy and comes with some risk.



Speculation about what motivated the DOJ’s November decision to sue over the $85.4 billion mega-merger was swirling for months, even before the lawsuit was actually filed, fueled by Donald Trump’s statements on the campaign trail signaling...

To view the full article, register now.