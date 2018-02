LAX Operator Unveils $4.5B Contract For Intra-Airport Transit

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:26 PM EST) -- The entity that manages Los Angeles International Airport said Thursday it has awarded a contract with an overall value of $4.5 billion to a group of construction firms to finance, build and operate a people-mover transit system at LAX that would link parking facilities and commuter rail lines to the central airport terminal



The joint venture that won the contract, LAX Integrated Express Solutions, or LINXS, is expected to construct the automated people mover, a 2.25-mile aboveground transportation system connecting LAX’s central terminal with a yet-to-be-constructed...

