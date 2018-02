Industrial, Marine Laborers Seek Conditional Cert. In OT Suit

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:32 PM EST) -- A former laborer for companies that provide services to industrial and marine contractors asked a Massachusetts federal court Friday for conditional certification of a collective class in litigation alleging the companies have failed to properly pay overtime to laborers, many of whom are recent immigrants to the U.S.



Alejandro Ortiz-Patino filed a motion seeking conditional collective action certification in the Fair Labor Standards Act lawsuit he recently filed against Kamcor Inc. and Mechanical Maintenance and Design Inc. on behalf of himself and similarly situated laborer employees...

