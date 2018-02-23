Real Estate Rumors: StepStone, Maxim Capital, Brock

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 7:58 PM EST) -- Financial services company StepStone Group has reached a deal to lease 30,000 square feet on Lexington Avenue in New York City, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The deal is for space at 450 Lexington Ave., and with the 10-year lease, StepStone is taking the 31st floor at the 910,273-square-foot, 39-story tower, according to the report. The landlord is RXR Realty, Commercial Observer said.



Maxim Capital has loaned $50 million to Privé Developers LLC for certain units at a luxury condo property in Aventura, Florida, according to...

To view the full article, register now.