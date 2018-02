Safran Gets Attys' Fees After Beating FCA Allegations

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 10:05 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday awarded attorneys’ fees to French security contractor Safran after determining that two theories that served as part of a set of False Claims Act allegations by former company employees were “clearly frivolous.”



U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh ordered ex-Safran workers Vincent Hascoet and Phillipe Desbois to pay $15,600 to Safran Identity & Security SA to cover what the company spent to defend against allegations in a third amended complaint that the judge had previously deemed to be frivolous.



The former...

