Brand Battles: Greenwood Refused 'God Bless The USA' TM

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 8:09 PM EST) -- In Law360’s latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, country singer Lee Greenwood appeals after being refused a registration on the name of his most famous hit, Major League Baseball welcomes spring training by aiming to block a "Spring Training" mark, and Allstate takes its "Drivewise" battle with Kia to the board.



Red, White and Refused



Country music artist Lee Greenwood appealed to the board this week after being refused a registration on the title of his famous song “God Bless...

To view the full article, register now.