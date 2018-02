Full 9th Circ. To Rethink Nixing DOL Tip-Credit Guidance

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 9:13 PM EST) -- A confederation of waiters, bartenders and other service workers got a second shot Friday at claims they’re underpaid for tasks that don’t garner tips, when the Ninth Circuit agreed to revisit its decision favoring restaurant owners who’d challenged a 2016 U.S. Department of Labor administrative guidance.



In September, a Ninth Circuit panel found courts owed no deference to the 2016 document outlining when employers can claim tips as a credit toward the $7.25 federal minimum wage they’re required to pay workers. The panel said the DOL had...

To view the full article, register now.