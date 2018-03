NYC Toll Fees Are Excessive, Drivers Claim

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 5:36 PM EST) -- Some of the fees drivers must pay to use New York City's cashless toll system for bridges, tunnels and roads are illegally excessive, a proposed class of commuters has alleged in New York federal court.



New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and several private companies that take part in the cashless toll system charge drivers up to $100 in unlawful fees, the commuters alleged in a Tuesday complaint. The fees are charged when drivers allegedly breach terms of...

