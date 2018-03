Judge Wants Class Attys' Billing Records In Qualcomm Row

Law360, San Jose (February 22, 2018, 9:51 PM EST) -- A California federal judge overseeing antitrust claims related to Qualcomm’s patent licensing practices asked attorneys for a putative class of chip buyers to hand over billing records while the case is ongoing, saying that although such records are typically reviewed at litigation’s end, “that is kind of too late” to ensure good-faith billing.



During a hearing in San Jose, California, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh asked class counsel to submit a list of the attorneys and firms working on the case, their hourly rates and a...

To view the full article, register now.