NY Asks 2nd Circ. To Affirm $247M UPS Cigarette Penalty

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 3:46 PM EST) -- The city and state of New York asked the Second Circuit on Wednesday to affirm a $247 million penalty against United Parcel Service Inc. for helping to move untaxed cigarettes from tribal lands, saying UPS’ request to drastically reduce its penalty was based on meritless claims of immunity.



UPS has argued the maximum sanction it should face is $20,000, which the state and city governments slammed as "not even a nuisance fee for a corporation of its size." New York argued that the $247 million penalty...

