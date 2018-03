2nd Circ. Gives 2nd Shot To Schwab's Libor Claims

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:18 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Friday breathed new life into claims brought by Charles Schwab Corp. against a slew of the world’s largest banks over their alleged manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate, finding that the investment firm should be given a chance to replead some of its case.



In a 64-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Gerard E. Lynch, the three-judge panel unanimously revived state- and federal-law claims that U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald axed in her 2015 decision dismissing a complaint...

To view the full article, register now.