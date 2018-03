Endo, Auxilium And GSK Reach Deal In Testosterone MDL

Law360 (February 23, 2018, 6:34 PM EST) -- Drugmakers Endo, Auxilium and GlaxoSmithKline notified an Illinois federal judge on Friday of a tentative deal to settle their cases in the testosterone replacement therapy MDL, in which thousands of patients claim drugmakers failed to warn of risks of heart attack and other health conditions.



Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Auxilium Pharmaceuticals LLC and GlaxoSmithKline LLC will enjoy a 45-day stay of the cases against them while they hammer out details of the deal, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said Friday.



But the judge also told the remaining...

