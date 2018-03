Rakoff Questions $285M Atty Fees In $3B Petrobras Deal

Law360, New York (February 23, 2018, 6:44 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Friday pressed lawyers for a class of investors in Petrobras securities who inked a $3 billion fraud settlement with the oil giant and its auditor to justify their request for $285 million in attorneys’ fees, calling on Petrobras to join him in scrutinizing the plaintiffs’ billing records.



The judge, who bemoaned in a hearing how the adversarial relationship between plaintiffs and defendants “breaks down” once a deal is struck, said the investors’ lawyers might be overstating the value of the...

