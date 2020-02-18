Trump Commutes Ex-Ill. Gov. Blagojevich's 14-Year Sentence

Law360 (February 18, 2020, 1:56 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump commuted Rod Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence Tuesday, clearing the way for the former Illinois governor to leave prison about four years before his scheduled release date. Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, seen here in 2011, had his 14-year prison sentence commuted by President Donald Trump on Tuesday. (AP) While on a trip to Los Angeles, Trump told reporters he had commuted Blagojevich's sentence. "He served eight years in jail, a long time," the president said. "He seems like a very nice person, don’t know him.” A commutation reduces the prison sentence but will not impact Blagojevich's conviction. Blagojevich, who...

