High Court Takes On 'Bridgegate' Appeal

Law360 (June 28, 2019, 10:14 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear an appeal in the so-called Bridgegate case against two former associates of ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie who were convicted of reducing local access lanes to the George Washington Bridge in a political revenge scheme. The justices granted a petition from Bridget Anne Kelly, a onetime aide to the governor, to take a second look at a Third Circuit opinion last fall that upheld most of the convictions for her and former Port Authority of New York and New Jersey executive William E. Baroni Jr. “I am grateful and encouraged that the...

