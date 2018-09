IHeartMedia Gets OK To Solicit Creditor Votes On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (September 20, 2018, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge issued an order Thursday approving the disclosures and solicitation materials for iHeartMedia Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan, which is expressly opposed by the broadcast media giant's unsecured creditors...

