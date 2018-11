Taxation With Representation: Skadden, Sullivan, Kirkland

Law360 (November 2, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, IBM nabs Red Hat for $34 billion, Denbury Resources scoops energy producer Penn Virginia for $1.7 billion, Quad/Graphics Inc. inks $1.4 billion deal for LSC...

To view the full article, register now.