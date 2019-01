Ticket Whiz Tells Jury Rival Poached Valuable Pricing Tech

Law360, New York (January 3, 2019, 6:46 PM EST) -- Entrepreneur Shmuel "Sam" Sherman told a Manhattan federal jury Thursday that rival Drew Gainor poached his software allowing resale brokers to automatically reprice their tickets, arguing that Gainor should pay damages...

To view the full article, register now.