Real Estate Rumors: Ashkenazy, Life Time, Javier Cruz

Law360 (January 7, 2019, 7:17 PM EST) -- Ashkenazy Acquisition Corp. has purchased an 81,000-square-foot shopping center in Brooklyn for $38.25 million, The Real Deal reported on Monday. The deal is for 3779-3861 Nostrand Ave. in Brooklyn's Sheepshead Bay...

To view the full article, register now.