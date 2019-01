Biotech CEO Rips Prosecutors, Gets 27 Mos. For Fraud, Lies

Law360, New York (January 10, 2019, 4:48 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced Patrick Muraca, a former biotech CEO from Massachusetts, to 27 months in prison Thursday for squandering most of the $1.2 million he raised from cancer research...

