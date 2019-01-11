By Alan Wingfield, David Anthony, Julie Hoffmeister, Kathleen Knudsen and Keaton Stoneking January 11, 2019, 11:25 AM ESTLaw360 (January 11, 2019, 11:25 AM EST) -- The federal government shutdown continues and, in the wake of the President Donald Trump’s Oval Office address in support of the border wall, it appears that it could continue for some...
Shutdown's Messy Impact On Consumer Protection Activities
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login