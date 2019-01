Apple Exec Rips Qualcomm's Chip 'Stranglehold' In FTC Trial

Law360, San Jose (January 11, 2019, 10:30 PM EST) -- Apple's vice president of procurement criticized Qualcomm's business practices during day four of a California federal bench trial over the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust allegations against the chipmaker Friday, testifying that...

To view the full article, register now.