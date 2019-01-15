Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

2019 Annual Meeting And Reporting Considerations: Part 2

By Brian Breheny, Joseph Yaffe, Caroline Kim, Hagen Ganem and Andrew Brady January 15, 2019, 2:58 PM EST

Law360 (January 15, 2019, 2:58 PM EST) -- Each company faces important decisions in preparing for its 2019 annual meeting and reporting season. This four-part series cover essential areas on which companies should focus as they plan for 2019,...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular