'No Trouble' OK'ing Atty's $50K Sanction, 7th Circ. Says

Law360 (January 22, 2019, 3:55 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit on Friday had "no trouble" upholding an order forcing an Illinois attorney to pay $50,000 and take classes to address his underlying litigation misconduct, saying the lower court...

To view the full article, register now.