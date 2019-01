Fiat Chrysler’s $307M Emissions Deal Nears Green Light

Law360, San Francisco (January 23, 2019, 8:56 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday said he’s “very much inclined” to preliminarily approve Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s $307 million deal to settle class claims that it illegally equipped diesel vehicles...

To view the full article, register now.