By Shylah Alfonso, David Chiappetta, Jon Jacobs and Nick Hesterberg April 1, 2019, 5:16 PM EDTLaw360 (April 1, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association’s 67th Antitrust Law spring meeting held last week featured several sessions addressing the efforts of federal and state antitrust enforcement agencies, including a number of discussions with...
Highlights From 2019 ABA Antitrust Spring Meeting: Part 1
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login