Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Expert Analysis

Highlights From 2019 ABA Antitrust Spring Meeting: Part 1

April 1, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT

Law360 (April 1, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The American Bar Association’s 67th Antitrust Law spring meeting held last week featured several sessions addressing the efforts of federal and state antitrust enforcement agencies, including a number of discussions with...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular