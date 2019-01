Sears Unsecured Creditors Challenge $5.2B Ch. 11 Sale

Law360 (January 28, 2019, 7:13 PM EST) -- Sears Holding Corp.’s unsecured creditors on Monday filed their promised challenge to the proposed $5.2 billion sale of the company to a hedge fund owned by ex-Sears CEO Edward Lampert, saying...

To view the full article, register now.