Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

9th Circ. Allows Row Over ACA Birth Control Rules To Proceed

By Danielle Nichole Smith

Law360 (January 29, 2019, 10:37 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit order that left intact but narrowed a block on the Trump administration's interim rules allowing employers to opt out of covering contraception is now open to challenge, with...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes - APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

January 29, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes - APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

February 1, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

2899 Other Statutes - APA Review/Appeal

Date Filed

February 16, 2018

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular