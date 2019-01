Judge Muffed Ex-Shkreli Atty's Disclosure Duty, Experts Say

Law360 (January 30, 2019, 8:44 PM EST) -- The New York federal judge who oversaw the trial and conviction of Martin Shkreli attorney Evan Greebel mischaracterized to jurors Greebel's duty to disclose information under their attorney-client relationship, a group...

To view the full article, register now.