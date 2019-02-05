By Stacy Ettinger, Stuart Nibley, Amy Hoang and Erica Bakies February 5, 2019, 5:12 PM ESTLaw360 (February 5, 2019, 5:12 PM EST) -- A December 2018 Government Accountability Office report provides the government procurement and national security communities with greater insight into how federal agencies purchase foreign products within the parameters of “Buy American”...
How Agencies 'Buy Foreign' Under The Buy American Act
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login