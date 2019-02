ESL Says $5.2B Ch. 11 Sale Only Way Forward For Sears

Law360 (February 1, 2019, 9:45 PM EST) -- ESL Investments Inc. urged a New York bankruptcy court Friday to reject objections by Sears Holding Corp.'s unsecured creditors committee to the proposed $5.2 billion sale of the company to ESL,...

