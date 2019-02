VIDEO: Insys Exec Dances As Bottle Of Fentanyl Spray

Law360 (February 13, 2019, 8:26 PM EST) -- Jurors in Boston federal court saw some unusual evidence Wednesday during the racketeering trial of five former Insys Therapeutics executives: a music video, prepared for the company's 2015 national sales meeting,...

