Real Estate Rumors: Pablo Peon, KD Sagamore, PineBridge

Law360 (February 19, 2019, 5:55 PM EST) -- Former race car driver Pablo Peon has sold a Nissan dealership in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for $11 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for a property at...

To view the full article, register now.