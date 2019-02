'The Spiel' Helped Insys Get Opioid Spray Paid For, Exec Says

Law360, Boston (February 25, 2019, 5:16 PM EST) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. employees used the "the spiel" to sidestep insurance companies’ questions so they would cover an expensive opioid spray for patients who did not require the powerful medication, a...

To view the full article, register now.