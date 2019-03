Ill. Atty Can't Dodge Sanctions For 'Antagonistic' Conduct

Law360 (March 4, 2019, 5:45 PM EST) -- An Illinois attorney who was slapped with a $50,000 fine and ordered to take a class to address courtroom conduct that a judge deemed "unprofessional, contemptuous and antagonistic" has lost his...

To view the full article, register now.