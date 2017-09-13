Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

9th Circ. Judge Wary Of Fans' MDL Over Pacquiao Injury

Law360 (March 7, 2019, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical of reviving multidistrict litigation alleging promoters and HBO fraudulently hid Manny Pacquiao's shoulder injury ahead of his "Fight of the Century" match with Floyd Mayweather...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 13, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 14, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 15, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 15, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 15, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 15, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 15, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 15, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 15, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 15, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 18, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 18, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 18, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 18, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 18, 2017

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3890 Other Statutory Actions

Date Filed

September 18, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular