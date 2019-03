Jimmy John's Cites DOJ's No-Poach Ammo In Dismissal Bid

Law360 (March 15, 2019, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Employers are beginning to cite the U.S. Department of Justice’s recent admonitions against antitrust cases over franchise-based no-poach agreements that rely on an easier-to-prove legal standard, with Jimmy John’s quoting the...

To view the full article, register now.