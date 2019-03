Boeing, FAA Both Under Scrutiny In Twin Federal Probes

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Departments of Justice and Transportation are scrutinizing the development and federal approval of the now-grounded Boeing 737 MAX jet in rare simultaneous investigations that experts say will add to the aerospace company's mounting legal worries. ...

To view the full article, register now.