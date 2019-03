AT&T-Time Warner Trial Sets Poor Example, Delrahim Says

Law360 (March 20, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit’s handling of the AT&T-Time Warner trial last summer doesn’t set an ideal example for how courts should analyze mergers for anti-competitive harms, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust...

To view the full article, register now.