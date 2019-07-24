Facebook To Pay Record $5B FTC Fine For Privacy Breaches

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 8:54 AM EDT) -- Facebook has agreed to pay a historic $5 billion penalty and set up a board-level committee to oversee its privacy efforts in order to resolve the Federal Trade Commission's probe into a string of data misuse scandals, the commission announced Wednesday. The settlement also requires Facebook to change how it collects user data and to submit to stiffer third-party audits, the FTC said Wednesday. (AP) The settlement — which the FTC approved on a 3-2 vote, over the objections of its two Democratic commissioners — also requires the social network to change the way it collects and handles user data, as well as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS